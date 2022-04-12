Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.46) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.39).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.34. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

