Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.45. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

