Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.45. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.
