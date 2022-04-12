T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

