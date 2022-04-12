Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

