Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

ADI opened at $154.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

