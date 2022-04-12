Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will earn $5.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

COP opened at $97.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

