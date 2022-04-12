Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

