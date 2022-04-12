MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Trading Down 9%

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPZAF shares. Danske started coverage on MIPS AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of MIPS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

