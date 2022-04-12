Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Trading Down 8.8%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 235,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,208,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56.

About Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

