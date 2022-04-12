Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 23,290 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

