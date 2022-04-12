FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TTM Technologies, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TTM Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

