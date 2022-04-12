Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.06

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.06 and traded as high as $60.18. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 94,957 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

