Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Strong Sell

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LX stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

