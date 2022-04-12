MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €188.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($204.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($266.30) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($210.87) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.88 ($240.08).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €188.10 ($204.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €201.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($244.46). The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.