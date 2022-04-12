AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will post $100.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,804.27 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

