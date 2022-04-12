Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

