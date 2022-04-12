Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $377.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $421.90 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $47,012,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

