Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

NYSE PZN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

