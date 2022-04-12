Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

