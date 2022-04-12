Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 13,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,485,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.