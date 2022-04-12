Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.21 ($39.36).

Jenoptik stock opened at €23.46 ($25.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.11 and a 200-day moving average of €32.33. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($23.50) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($41.09).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

