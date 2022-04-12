Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($84.78).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €59.94 ($65.15) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($140.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

