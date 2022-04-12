Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 77,250 shares valued at $4,353,827. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

