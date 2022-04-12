adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($329.21).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €202.40 ($220.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €248.65. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.