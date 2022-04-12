Spotify Technology S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.96. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

