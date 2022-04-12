Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 62,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

