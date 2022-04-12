Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

