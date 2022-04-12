Analyzing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 608.92%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.63 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.07 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.02 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats YogaWorks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About YogaWorks (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

