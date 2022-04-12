Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $43.00. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
