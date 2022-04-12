Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Raised by Piper Sandler

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.