Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

CNI stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.