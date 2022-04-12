Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.41.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.