Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

ESLT stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 82.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

