Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

