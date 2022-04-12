Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.