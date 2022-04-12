StockNews.com Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 803,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 714,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.