FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,260,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after buying an additional 95,306 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

