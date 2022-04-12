Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Increase by 17.2% in March, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 17.2% in the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $584.67 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $361.34 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.