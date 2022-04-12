Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will report $487.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.59 million and the lowest is $484.80 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

