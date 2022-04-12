Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Lucid Diagnostics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.