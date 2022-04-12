NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NewHold Investment Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NHICU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

