Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.