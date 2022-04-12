$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $988.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.14 million to $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $134,798,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

