Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Welltower by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

