Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.96 million and the highest is $11.51 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,095. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.
YMAB stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.