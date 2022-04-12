Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.96 million and the highest is $11.51 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,095. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.