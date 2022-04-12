Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.80. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

