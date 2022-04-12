Halliburton (HAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAL stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,948 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

