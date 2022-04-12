Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLD opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $170.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

