The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.95 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

