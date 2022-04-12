Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IHR stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £465.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.80. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

